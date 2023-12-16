Maharashtra Food Inspector Recruitment 2023: 345 Vacancies Open - Apply Now!

Representative image

The Maharashtra Department of Food, Civil Supplies, and Consumer Protection has initiated the registration for the hiring of Food Supply Inspector (Group C) and High-Level Clerk (Group C). The application process started on December 13, 2023, and will end on December 31, 2023. Those interested can submit their applications on the official website mahafood.gov.in.

The Department of Food, Maharashtra is conducting a recruitment campaign to occupy 345 positions within the organization. Among these vacancies, 324 are designated for Supply Inspector (Group C) roles, while the remaining 21 are for High-Level Clerk (Group C) positions.

Department Wise Vacancies:

Food Supply Inspector (Group C) vacancies are as follows:

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar – 88

Pune – 82

Nashik – 49

Konkan – 47

Amravati – 35

Nagpur – 23

Vacancies for High-Level Clerk (Group C):

Office of the Financial Advisor and Deputy Secretary, Mumbai – 21.

How To Apply:

Visit the official website at mahafood.gov.in.

Once on the homepage, locate and select the 'New Registration' link, then input your login details.

After a new window appears, complete the application forms and upload necessary documents.

Finalize the process by paying the application fee.

Review all information and submit the form as instructed.

Application Fee:

General category candidates are required to submit an application fee of Rs 250, whereas SC and ST applicants must pay Rs 150. However, individuals with disabilities (PWD) are not obligated to pay the fee.

Eligibility Criteria:

Applicants must be at least 18 years old and no older than 43 years.

Aspirants should hold a degree from a university recognized by the Maharashtra government, with preference given to those with a degree in Food Technology or Food Science.

Additionally, proficiency in Marathi is mandatory.

Selection Process:

Candidates will undergo a computer-based test (CBT) and an interview round for selection.

Those who pass the CBT will proceed to a personal interview and document verification.

Successful candidates for the Food Supply Inspector role will receive a salary ranging from Rs 29,200 to Rs 92,300, while those chosen for High-Level Clerk positions will earn a monthly salary between Rs 25,500 and Rs 81,100.

Prior to submitting applications for the positions of Food Supply Inspector (Group C) and High-Level Clerk (Group C), individuals should verify their eligibility and thoroughly review the notification.