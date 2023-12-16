RBI Declares Results For 450 Assistant Vacancies

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has recently declared the results for the Preliminary examination held to fill 450 Assistant vacancies. | Representative Image

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has recently declared the results for the Preliminary examination held to fill 450 Assistant vacancies. The announcement, made on December 15, 2023, signifies a crucial milestone for aspiring candidates eager to ascertain their performance. Individuals vying for these coveted positions can now access their scores through the RBI's official careers portal at opportunities.rbi.org.in.

To access the 2023 RBI Assistant Prelims result, candidates must adhere to the following procedure:

1. Begin by visiting the RBI's careers portal at opportunities.rbi.org.in.

2. Locate and access the result link available under the section labeled "current openings."

3. Click on the designated link for the RBI Assistant Prelims examination results.

4. Provide your login credentials, which may include registration number, password, or any other specified details.

5. After entering the required information, submit it to access and view your result.

The Preliminary examination, conducted on November 18 and 19, 2023, comprised a total of 100 questions, each carrying one mark. Candidates were allotted a duration of 1 hour to complete the exam.

The assessment was structured into three distinct sections:

1. English Language – This section included 30 questions, with each question carrying one mark, totaling 30 marks.

2. Numerical Ability – Consisting of 35 questions, each question held one mark, summing up to 35 marks in total for this section.

3. Reasoning Ability – Similarly, 35 questions were presented in this section, with each question valued at one mark, summing up to 35 marks.

Aspirants were assessed on their proficiency in these segments, with a rigorous evaluation of their skills in English, numerical ability, and reasoning capability.

