 Union Minister G Kishan Reddy Says No State-Specific Cultural Curricula Planned
Union Minister G Kishan Reddy informed Parliament that there are no plans for state-specific cultural curricula. He emphasized the autonomy of states in creating their curricula as per NEP-2020.

PTIUpdated: Monday, December 04, 2023, 05:51 PM IST
article-image
Union Minister G Kishan Reddy | Twitter

There are no plans to introduce state-specific cultural curricula in a partnership with the Ministry of Education, Union Tourism and Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy told Parliament on Monday.

In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, Reddy said paragraph 4.32 of the National Education Policy (NEP), 2020 clearly mentions that the states will prepare their own curricula and textbooks, incorporating state-specific material as needed.

The Ministry of Culture, through its autonomous body Centre for Cultural Resources and Training (CCRT), designs training programmes focusing on the promotion and preservation of India's tangible and intangible cultural heritage, literary heritage, folk and tribal art and culture (dance, music, painting) and craft traditions, with a special emphasis on multilingualism and multiculturalism, keeping in view the recommendations of the NEP-2020, Reddy stated.

article-image
