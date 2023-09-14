 WATCH: Telangana BJP President G Kishan Reddy Detained While Sitting On Hunger Strike
WATCH: Telangana BJP President G Kishan Reddy Detained While Sitting On Hunger Strike

Reddy alleged that he was "arrested" for "protesting against the failed promises (of BRS) on employment and youth".

ANIUpdated: Thursday, September 14, 2023, 11:12 AM IST
Telangana BJP President G Kishan Reddy Detained | Twitter

Hyderabad, September 14: Hyderabad Police on Monday detained Telangana BJP president and Union minister G Kishan Reddy while he was sitting on a 24-hour hunger strike against K Chandrashekar Rao government in the state in Hyderabad's Indira Park. Police also detained BJP workers who were gathered in support of the state BJP president. Reddy alleged that he was "arrested" for "protesting against the failed promises (of BRS) on employment and youth".

The arrest was the 'fall' of Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao

"Arrested by the KCR govt. - For protesting against the failed promises on employment and youth," Telangana BJP president posted on X. In another post on X, he said that the arrest was the "fall" of K Chandrashekar Rao.

'KCR govt can't disrupt BJP's peaceful protest'

"Our arrest is your fall KCR garu.. the fight continues - for the rights of the people of Telangana. KCR govt can't disrupt BJP's peaceful protest against his tyrannical rule and neglect to address the concerns of unemployed youth," Reddy wrote on X.

Reddy started his hunger strike alleging 'injustice being done to the unemployed and youth'

Reddy started his hunger strike alleging "injustice being done to the unemployed and youth under the KCR government". Telangana BJP president Kishan Reddy detained by Hyderabad Police.

