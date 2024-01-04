Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Launches 'Kaushal Rath' for On-the-Go Skill Training in Odisha

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan | PTI

Union Minister of Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Dharmendra Pradhan, introduced the "Kaushal Rath," a mobile unit delivering on-the-go skill training, according to Spearheaded by the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), this initiative aims to provide accessible and hands-on skill training to promote growth and innovation, according to a statement from the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship.

The specialized mobile buses are designed to deliver skill training and certification to aspiring candidates across Odisha's Sambalpur, Angul & Deogarh districts. Equipped with state-of-the-art tools, facilities, and certified trainers, these buses will offer training and certification in various domains, including Digital Literacy, Financial Literacy, Retail, and Entrepreneurial Skills.

Modi's vision for $30 trillion economy

Addressing the launch, Pradhan emphasized the crucial need to train India's youth in digital and financial literacy. He highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to transform India into a developed nation by 2047 with a $30 trillion economy. Pradhan stressed that as artificial intelligence and machine learning become integral to daily life, it is imperative to equip youngsters with digital and financial literacy skills to thrive in the evolving landscape of digital financial services.

Expressing optimism, Pradhan stated, "I firmly believe that this Kaushal Rath initiative will play a pivotal role in educating rural communities, especially women and children, in digital literacy and new-age technology, ensuring that every citizen is well-equipped in this digital era." The initiative is expected to contribute significantly to the education and empowerment of rural communities in the realm of digital literacy and technology.