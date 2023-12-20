31% Increase In Female School Enrollment Since 2014: Pradhan

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan | @dpradhanbjp

The Education Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan, informed the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday that there has been a 31% increase in the enrollment of female students in schools between 2014-15.

45% rise in female students from the minority community

In India, there are over 300 million students, with 260 million in grades 0-12 and 40 million in higher education institutions. According to Pradhan, only a small minority pursue studies beyond their local area.

He noted that under the Modi-led government, the number of students in higher education has increased by 20-25%, with a 50% enrollment rate for girls from Scheduled Castes (SC) and significant growth rates for SC and Scheduled Tribe (ST) students.

Additionally, there has been an increase in students from Other Backward Classes (OBCs) and a 45% rise in female students from the Muslim minority in schools. Pradhan made these comments in response to MPs' supplementary queries during the question hour.

New Education Policy

The government's initiatives have led to an increase in children's interest in studying, according to Pradhan. He also expressed optimism that the New Education Policy (NEP) will propel India to new heights in the next three years.

The education minister emphasized the importance of Indian languages, stating that they are integral to India's identity.

As per the updated curriculum, students in classes 11 and 12 are now required to study a minimum of two languages, with one being an Indian language. Pradhan stated that CBSE has issued a circular mandating the availability of teaching and learning materials for 20 Indian languages in schools.