NEP 2020: Amidst Karnataka Scrapping NEP, Bengal Too Comes Up With Its Own State Education Policy

West Bengal: Following the footsteps of Karnataka government, West Bengal has also decided to formulate its own education policy and scrap the Centre's New Education Policy (NEP).

West Bengal's Disconnection with NEP:

The draft education policy from Bengal is focused on languages. They stated that "The 3-language formula will be applicable to the upper primary level (Class V to VIII). In this arrangement, students will learn their first language (Bengali), English, and a third language that could be an Indian native language or a foreign language."

Following that, out of several reasons for Bengal's disconnect with the National Education Policy, one of the reasons is language. Bengal government believes that NEP may sideline regional languages such as 'Bangla.'

In addition, NEP has brought the 5+3+3+4 structure in the education system, whereas the Bengal education system stands firm on following the existing 10+2+3 system for students.

Karnataka Opposes NEP:

The newly chosen Karnataka Chief Minister, Siddaramaiah, has announced to come up with the state's own 'State Education Policy' starting from the coming academic year.

CM has recently formed a committee of experts to outline the new policy for students. Several public figues such as B C Nagesh, formal member of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly have been opposing this step of CM.

