Karnataka Private Schools Association Opposes Govt’s Decision To Scrap NEP | Representation Pic

Karnataka: The education sector in Karnataka is in turmoil as the State's Private Schools Association vehemently opposes the recent decision by the Chief Minister to abolish the National Education Policy (NEP) from the upcoming academic year. With strong concerns about the welfare of students, the association is now demanding that certain aspects of NEP be retained and integrated into the new state education policy.

Astonishingly, the Karnataka State Private Schools Association contends that scrapping the NEP is not in the best interest of students and instead calls for its continuation, albeit with necessary modifications. Shashi Kumar, General Secretary of the Associated Management of Schools in Karnataka (KAMS), stated, "Private Schools Association in Karnataka raises concerns about scrapping of NEP, makes recommendations to government to adopt parts of NEP. Association requests Karnataka government to retain parts of NEP in the new state education policy, citing it's in the best interests of students."

In a sharp response to the government's decision, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan condemned the move as "politically-motivated" and stressed that education should be a beacon of progress rather than a political pawn. Pradhan expressed disappointment in the Karnataka Chief Minister's choice to discontinue the meticulously crafted National Education Policy 2020. He criticized the decision, citing its anti-reform and anti-Bharatiya Bhasha (Indian languages) stance.

The controversy has brought to light the deep divide in opinions regarding education reform. While the government argues that the policy change is essential, the Private Schools Association insists on preserving elements of NEP that are deemed beneficial for the students.

"Karnataka deserves leadership that values progress and inclusivity and not petty politics. Let's put students first and stop the petty politics! @siddaramaiah," Pradhan wrote on X (formerly Twitter). Karnataka became the first to adopt NEP in higher education, in August 2021. For more details, one can go to the official website.