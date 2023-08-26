University Of Jammu Takes Lead In Implementing NEP 2020 In J&K, Designated Nodal Institution by UGC | Representation Pic

New Delhi: The University of Jammu has been chosen as the front-runner by the University Grants Commission (UGC) to drive the application of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

This distinction, a source of great pride for the institution, empowers the University of Jammu to carry out the significant responsibilities laid out in the NEP 2020, along with adhering to the UGC's guidelines and suggestions.

Formation Of Five Zonal Committees:

The UGC's initiative encompasses the formation of five zonal committees to facilitate the voluntary integration of NEP across higher education institutions across the nation.

With this new mandate, the University of Jammu assumes a central role in fostering awareness, orchestrating programs, and providing guidance to higher education establishments within Jammu and Kashmir, ensuring the smooth implementation of NEP. This platform also facilitates the exchange and adoption of best practices.

In a recent meeting held on August 18, 2023, the UGC unveiled its comprehensive work plan, which includes an upcoming symposium organized by the University of Jammu under the theme "Skill Development and Employment."

Under the guidance of the Office of the Dean of Academic Affairs at the University of Jammu, various universities in Jammu and Kashmir will be coordinated, marking a commendable decision by the UGC.

This move not only underscores the University of Jammu's dedication to advancing education but also signifies a significant stride towards the realization of NEP-2020's transformative objectives within the region."

