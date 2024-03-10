Union Education Minister Launches 52 Short Textbooks in Indian Non-Scheduled Languages

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan | File

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday launched 52 short textbooks in Indian non-scheduled languages, including tribal languages, for early childhood care and education, to provide young learners access to education in their mother tongue.

“The 52 primers in Indian non-scheduled languages is going to be a transformational step for young learners, specially for early childhood care and education, providing them access to education in their mother tongue/local language. It will initiate an inspirational journey for young minds, paving the way for deeper understanding, lifelong learning, more familiarity and rooted beds in indigenous culture and greater success in academics and beyond,” he said.

The primers — short books for introducing a subject to students — have been prepared by the NCERT in collaboration with the Central Institute of Indian Languages, Mysuru. Non-scheduled languages refer to all other languages spoken in India that have not been given official recognition.

“The 52 primers in Indian languages have paved the way for the beginning of a new civilisational renaissance. These initiatives will create a seamless and futuristic learning landscape, promote learning in Indian languages, realise the vision of NEP – 2020 and holistically transform school education,” the minister said.

The initiative is in line with the government’s efforts to promote Indian languages in education at all levels, in line with the NEP (National Education Policy) – 2020, he said. “The primers will initiate an inspirational journey for young minds, paving the way for deeper understanding, lifelong learning, more familiarity and rooted beds in indigenous culture and greater success in academics and beyond,” Pradhan said.

The minister also announced the District Institute of Education & Training (DIET) of Excellence, National Professional Standard for Teachers, National Mission for Mentoring, and integration of National Vidya Samiksha Kendra with their state counterparts and 200 TV DTH channels, with an aim to empower teachers and learners and to make quality education more inclusive, innovative and equitable.

“Financial assistance will be provided to states/Union Territories for the physical upgradation of all DIETs to develop them as DIET of Excellence in the country in a phased manner in the next five years up to Rs 15 crore/DIET under the centrally-sponsored scheme of Samagra Shiksha,” the ministry said.

School Education Secretary Sanjay Kumar highlighted the recommendation of NEP – 2020 to take gross enrolment ratio in the secondary level to 100 per cent by 2030.

“The department is committed to fulfilling that. The new textbooks for classes 3-12, some of which have already been developed and the remaining ones will also be brought out soon,” he said.