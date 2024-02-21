Union Education Minister Inaugurates India's First Skill India Centre In Odisha

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan | File

Union Minister for Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday inaugurated the country’s first Skill India Centre (SIC) here.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the nation requires a skilled and competent workforce to propel its development journey forward in the 21st century.

He said the new-age and future skills are available at considerably higher cost in global markets.

Realizing this, the Centre has decided to democratize access to quality education and establish a level playing field for the aspiring youth, the Union minister said while addressing the youth at the inauguration of India’s first Skill India Centre (SIC) here.

The introduction of low-cost courses in the SIC will empower large youth and make them a part of the evolving job market.

He said, “By spearheading the skill training programs in new-age job roles, we will upgrade the skills set of ‘Amrit Peedhi’ in demand-driven industries and aim to empower over 1,200 students through this centre.” Pradhan also said, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of empowering youth with new-age skills, Odisha’s first Skill India Centre at Sambalpur was inaugurated today.

The Skill India Centre will equip a vast majority of the young populace with employable skills in demand-driven trades, creating an industry-ready workforce, encouraging entrepreneurship and strengthening the skilling ecosystem. “It will be a catalyst of prosperity,” the minister said.

The initiative is designed to build the capabilities and knowledge of ‘Yuva Shakti’ in trades that are high in demand such as Media & Entertainment, Leather, Tourism & Hospitality, and IT-ITeS.

Following this event, the upcoming Skill India Centre in Odisha is scheduled to be inaugurated in Angul, Bhadrak, Dhenkanal, Talcher and Deogarh.

An official release said, by targeting the high economic growth sectors, each SIC in Odisha aims to address the specific skill needs of industries that have the potential to drive regional development and create sustainable employment opportunities.