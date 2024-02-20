Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Inaugurates 211 PM SHRI Schools in Raipur, Emphasizes Educational Advancement and Multilingual Learning

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan | @dpradhanbjp

In a remarkable endeavor to boost the education sector, Union Minister of Education and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Dharmendra Pradhan, collaborated with Chhattisgarh's Chief Minister, Vishnu Deo Sai, to inaugurate 211 PM SHRI schools in Raipur on February 19.

Government's commitment to educational advancement

According to the News 18 reports, expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for his unwavering commitment to fortifying the education ecosystem, Pradhan lauded programs like PM SHRI. He announced the inauguration of more schools in the subsequent phase, underscoring the government's dedication to educational advancement.

During the event, attended by esteemed dignitaries including Chhattisgarh Minister of Education, Brijmohan Aggarwal, and Members of Parliament Sunil Soni, Rajesh Munat, and Purandar Mishra, Pradhan stressed the importance of critical thinking skills for students, hailing Chhattisgarh's prioritization of its education system.

Promoting multilingual learning and early development

Echoing the principles of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, Pradhan advocated for learning in the mother tongue, citing its role in holistic development. He announced the introduction of Balvatika in schools to support children's development, citing scientific evidence of brain development in early years.

Moreover, Pradhan emphasized the integration of skills, vocational studies, and extracurricular activities with traditional subjects, recognizing the inherent innovation within Indian students and the need to nurture it.

In addition to inaugurating the PM SHRI schools, Pradhan inaugurated a Digital Library for Kendriya Vidyalaya and Virtual Reality labs for Navodaya Vidyalaya in the state. The event also featured an exhibition showcasing students' work and screening of three short films highlighting the initiatives.