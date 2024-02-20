 Ministry Of Education Releases Notification For BBAU Vice-Chancellor Appointment
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationMinistry Of Education Releases Notification For BBAU Vice-Chancellor Appointment

Ministry Of Education Releases Notification For BBAU Vice-Chancellor Appointment

The application form must be submitted by March 21, 2024.

Siksha MUpdated: Tuesday, February 20, 2024, 02:38 PM IST
article-image

A notification regarding the appointment of the vice-chancellor of Babasaheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar University (BBAU), Lucknow, has been released by the Ministry of Education. The application form must be submitted by March 21, 2024.

The BBAU Act of 1994 established Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University (BBAU) in Lucknow, a central university.

The following websites include the advertisement and the application: https://www.education.gov.in and www.bbau.ac.in.

Click here to view the official notification.

Pay range

The post carries a pay of ₹ 2,10,000 per month with Special Allowance of ₹ 11,250 and other usual allowances. The terms and conditions of the services will be those as mentioned in the Act, Statutes and Ordinances of the University.

Read Also
AP POLYCET 2024 Registration: Apply Now at polycetap.nic.in
article-image

Appointment will be made from a panel of names recommended by a committee constituted under the provisions of the BBAU Act, 1994.

Required skills

According to the official statement, the vice-chancellor is required to have demonstrated leadership qualities, administrative skills, and teaching and research credentials. A minimum of ten years of experience as a professor in a university system or in a similar role in a respected research and/or academic administration organization is necessary, along with an outstanding academic record. Ideally, the applicant should be under 65 years old.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Ministry Of Education Releases Notification For BBAU Vice-Chancellor Appointment

Ministry Of Education Releases Notification For BBAU Vice-Chancellor Appointment

JK Home Department Refers 4,000 Police Constable Vacancies To Services Selection Board After 4-Year...

JK Home Department Refers 4,000 Police Constable Vacancies To Services Selection Board After 4-Year...

CM Nitish Kumar Assures Assembly of Reducing School Duration Amid Opposition Uproar

CM Nitish Kumar Assures Assembly of Reducing School Duration Amid Opposition Uproar

Inquiry Launched Into Teacher's Alleged Anti-Hindu Remarks At St Gerosa School

Inquiry Launched Into Teacher's Alleged Anti-Hindu Remarks At St Gerosa School

KCET Registration Deadline Extended To Feb 23: Apply At cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

KCET Registration Deadline Extended To Feb 23: Apply At cetonline.karnataka.gov.in