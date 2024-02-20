Ministry Of Education Releases Notification For BBAU Vice-Chancellor Appointment

A notification regarding the appointment of the vice-chancellor of Babasaheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar University (BBAU), Lucknow, has been released by the Ministry of Education. The application form must be submitted by March 21, 2024.



The BBAU Act of 1994 established Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University (BBAU) in Lucknow, a central university.

The following websites include the advertisement and the application: https://www.education.gov.in and www.bbau.ac.in.

Click here to view the official notification.

Pay range

The post carries a pay of ₹ 2,10,000 per month with Special Allowance of ₹ 11,250 and other usual allowances. The terms and conditions of the services will be those as mentioned in the Act, Statutes and Ordinances of the University.

Appointment will be made from a panel of names recommended by a committee constituted under the provisions of the BBAU Act, 1994.

Required skills



According to the official statement, the vice-chancellor is required to have demonstrated leadership qualities, administrative skills, and teaching and research credentials. A minimum of ten years of experience as a professor in a university system or in a similar role in a respected research and/or academic administration organization is necessary, along with an outstanding academic record. Ideally, the applicant should be under 65 years old.