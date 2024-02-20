AP POLYCET 2024 Registration: Apply Now at polycetap.nic.in

Representational Pic

The State Board of Technical Education and Training, Andhra Pradesh, commences the registration process for the Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (AP POLYCET 2024) today. Aspiring candidates can seize this opportunity to apply for the examination, which serves as a gateway to Engineering/Non-engineering Diploma courses at Polytechnics and various other participating institutions across Andhra Pradesh.

How to apply for AP POLYCET 2024:

Navigate to polycetap.nic.in, the official website of AP POLYCET.

Click on the AP POLYCET 2024 registration link prominently displayed on the home page.

Provide the necessary information and login to your account to access the application form.

Fill in the application form with accurate details and proceed to pay the application fee.

Upload the required documents as specified in the instructions.

Once you have completed the form, submit it online and download the confirmation page.

It's advisable to keep a hard copy of the confirmation page for future reference.

The deadline for application submission is April 5, 2024. Candidates are encouraged to review the information bulletin available on the website to familiarize themselves with eligibility criteria, application fees, admission procedures, exam patterns, and more. Additionally, they can access previous question papers to gain insights into the examination's format and question types.