AP POLYCET 2024 Registration Begins On February 20 At polycetap.nic.in | Representational Pic

The State Board of Technical Education and Training is set to start the registration process for the AP POLYCET 2024 on February 20, 2024. Aspiring candidates aiming to appear for the Polytechnic Common Entrance Test can submit their applications through the official website, polycetap.nic.in.

Key Dates:

Registration Start Date: February 20, 2024

Last Date to Apply: April 5, 2024

Examination Date: April 27, 2024

Eligibility:

Candidates aspiring for admission into Engineering/Non-Engineering Diploma courses are eligible to apply.

Application Process:

Visit the official website of AP POLYCET at polycetap.nic.in.

Locate and click on the "AP POLYCET 2024 registration" link on the homepage.

Fill in the required registration details and log in to your account.

Complete the application form and proceed to make the payment of application fees.

After submission, download and keep a hard copy of the application form for future reference.

The Polytechnic Common Entrance Test serves as the gateway for candidates seeking admission to all Diploma Courses in Engineering/Non-Engineering/Technology offered at various Polytechnics and institutions across Andhra Pradesh for the academic year 2024-25. This includes both Aided and Unaided Private Polytechnics/Institutions, including those operating as second shifts in Private Engineering colleges.