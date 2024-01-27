Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Reviews Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 Preparations

PIB

Union Minister of Education, Skill Development, and Entrepreneurship, Dharmendra Pradhan assessed the status of the planning for the highly awaited Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024. ExamWarriors, parents, and instructors look forward to this annual event, which has grown into a tradition. It offers a forum for discussing exam-related stress and encourages a positive outlook on life.

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 approaches

Minister Pradhan emphasized the significance of Pariksha Pe Charcha as a unique initiative led by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. The event, aligned with the broader movement of 'Exam Warriors,' is organized by the Department of School Education & Literacy, Ministry of Education.

Over the past six years, it has successfully engaged millions of students, parents, and teachers. Despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the event adapted to online formats and has consistently grown in participation.

The 7th edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha, scheduled for January 29, 2024, has witnessed an unprecedented 2.26 crore registrations on the MyGov portal, showcasing the enthusiasm among students nationwide.

The event will be held in a town-hall format at Bharat Mandapam, ITPO, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, with around 3000 participants interacting with Prime Minister Modi. Notably, students and teachers from each State and Union Territory, winners of Kala Utsav, and a hundred students from Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) will be in attendance.

Read Also Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: UGC Urges Universities To Make Arrangements For Live Streaming

Selection process and pre-event activities

The selection process for participants involved an online MCQ competition on the MyGov portal from December 11, 2023, to January 12, 2024. Those selected will receive a Pariksha Pe Charcha kit, including the "Exam Warriors" book by the Prime Minister and a certificate.

Leading up to the main event, various school-level activities were organized nationwide from January 12 to January 23, 2024. These activities included marathon runs, music and meme competitions, nukkad natak, and student-anchor-student-guest discussions. A painting competition on January 23, 2024, involved over 60 thousand students across 657 Kendriya Vidyalayas and 122 Navodaya Vidyalayas, with themes centered around exam mantras from the "Exam Warriors" book.