Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Meets Odisha CM Majhi, Discusses Education Reforms & NEP | X @dpradhanbjp

Bhubaneswar: Though they often meet at official meetings and party events, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday visited Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi's official residence for the first time.

Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi's Tweet

Both leaders described the meeting as a "courtesy call." Taking to X, Majhi said, "Today, at my official residence, I had a courtesy meeting with the Hon'ble Union Education Minister Shri @dpradhanbjp. On this occasion, there was a detailed discussion on the country's and Odisha's education system, New Education Policy, reforms in education, etc., along with steps for improvement of the education infrastructure in Odisha."

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's Tweet

In his social media handle, Pradhan said, "Had a courteous meeting with Odisha's Chief Minister @MohanMOdisha and discussed various matters related to the School, Mass Education, and Higher Education Department in Odisha."

Minister of School and Mass Education Nityananda Gond, principal secretary to Chief Minister, Saswat Mishra, secretary school and mass education, Shalini Pandit, PS to CM Manoj Kumar Sahoo, State Project Director, OSEPA, Ananya Das also attended the meeting.

