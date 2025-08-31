 Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Meets Odisha CM Majhi, Discusses Education Reforms & NEP
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationUnion Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Meets Odisha CM Majhi, Discusses Education Reforms & NEP

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Meets Odisha CM Majhi, Discusses Education Reforms & NEP

In his social media handle, Pradhan said, "Had a courteous meeting with Odisha's Chief Minister @MohanMOdisha and discussed various matters related to the School, Mass Education, and Higher Education Department in Odisha."

PTIUpdated: Sunday, August 31, 2025, 10:16 AM IST
article-image
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Meets Odisha CM Majhi, Discusses Education Reforms & NEP | X @dpradhanbjp

Bhubaneswar: Though they often meet at official meetings and party events, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday visited Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi's official residence for the first time.

Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi's Tweet

Both leaders described the meeting as a "courtesy call." Taking to X, Majhi said, "Today, at my official residence, I had a courtesy meeting with the Hon'ble Union Education Minister Shri @dpradhanbjp. On this occasion, there was a detailed discussion on the country's and Odisha's education system, New Education Policy, reforms in education, etc., along with steps for improvement of the education infrastructure in Odisha."

Read Also
British Airways Launches Student Travel Assistance For Indian Students Flying To UK
article-image
Read Also
RRC WCR Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Application Process Begins For 2,865 Posts; Check Eligibility,...
article-image

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's Tweet

FPJ Shorts
'Some Countries Pressured India To Open Agricultural Market, But Nation Now Assertive: Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan In Swipe At US
'Some Countries Pressured India To Open Agricultural Market, But Nation Now Assertive: Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan In Swipe At US
Maratha Quota Stir Enters Day 3: Supporters Of Manoj Jarange-Patil Gather In Large Numbers At Mumbai's Azad Maidan
Maratha Quota Stir Enters Day 3: Supporters Of Manoj Jarange-Patil Gather In Large Numbers At Mumbai's Azad Maidan
PM Modi, President Xi Jinping Hold Crucial Talks In Tianjin Amid Global Tariff Tussle And Strained Ties; Video
PM Modi, President Xi Jinping Hold Crucial Talks In Tianjin Amid Global Tariff Tussle And Strained Ties; Video
B. Tech Graduate From Patna Rescued After Being Held Hostage In Myanmar By Fake Job Racket Gang
B. Tech Graduate From Patna Rescued After Being Held Hostage In Myanmar By Fake Job Racket Gang

In his social media handle, Pradhan said, "Had a courteous meeting with Odisha's Chief Minister @MohanMOdisha and discussed various matters related to the School, Mass Education, and Higher Education Department in Odisha."

Read Also
When School Isn't Enough: Nearly 4 in 10 Delhi Students Attend Private Coaching, Well Above National...
article-image

Minister of School and Mass Education Nityananda Gond, principal secretary to Chief Minister, Saswat Mishra, secretary school and mass education, Shalini Pandit, PS to CM Manoj Kumar Sahoo, State Project Director, OSEPA, Ananya Das also attended the meeting.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

B. Tech Graduate From Patna Rescued After Being Held Hostage In Myanmar By Fake Job Racket Gang

B. Tech Graduate From Patna Rescued After Being Held Hostage In Myanmar By Fake Job Racket Gang

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Meets Odisha CM Majhi, Discusses Education Reforms & NEP

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Meets Odisha CM Majhi, Discusses Education Reforms & NEP

British Airways Launches Student Travel Assistance For Indian Students Flying To UK

British Airways Launches Student Travel Assistance For Indian Students Flying To UK

'HC Has Not Cancelled SI Recruitment But Has Forwarded Observations To Govt': Rajasthan Law Minister...

'HC Has Not Cancelled SI Recruitment But Has Forwarded Observations To Govt': Rajasthan Law Minister...

RRC WCR Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Application Process Begins For 2,865 Posts; Check Eligibility,...

RRC WCR Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Application Process Begins For 2,865 Posts; Check Eligibility,...