Union Education Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan launched a textbook on Indian Knowledge System

New Delhi: On 16th May 2022, at 4:30 PM, the Union Education Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan launched a textbook on the Indian Knowledge System. IKS Division along with AICTE organized the launch of this textbook on the occasion of Buddha Purnima in the AICTE Auditorium.

Several senior dignitaries of AICTE and the Ministry of Education attended the launch of the book and Dr. Subhas Sarkar, Union Minister of State for Education attended the ceremony as well. It was streamed live on You tube from 04:00 pm to 06:00 pm.

In the Prime Minister’s recent review of the NEP, it was stated that the promotion of IKS fell within its purview and around 13 IKS centers were opened across the country. A cell within the AICTE has been established for the same purpose.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

ALSO READ PM reviews NEP: A hybrid system to be developed

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, May 16, 2022, 05:47 PM IST