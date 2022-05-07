PM reviews NEP: A hybrid system to be developed

The prime minister’s office has reviewed the National Education Policy that was given out in 2020 as two years have been marked since the policy was launched. To avoid the over-exposure of technology to the students, the PM suggests devising a hybrid system that consists of both online and offline learning. The policy proceeds with the objectives of access, equity, inclusivity, and quality as many initiatives have been enrolled to achieve the same.

Guidelines for Multiple Entry-Exit Education along with Digilocker and Academic Bank of credits will make allow lifelong and flexible studying. UGC has also released guidelines that allow students to pursue two academic programs at the same time.

Online, open, and multi-modal learning systems that have been adopted by schools and higher education institutions have prevented learning loss during the pandemics and online resources like Swayam and Diksha along with virtual labs saw spiking hits during the lockdown. These platforms were made available to the visually impaired too through the means of audio.

UGC’s Open and Distance Learning (ODL) initiative has also started offering 1081 programs. 2,774 Institution Innovation Councils have also been set up in Higher Education Institutions to promote the entrepreneurial ecosystem in the country.

To encourage multilingualism in education and testing the states will be printing foundational textbooks in 2 or 3 languages. Indian Sign Language(ISL) has been introduced as a language subject by the NIOS. The AICTE has also developed an AI-based translation App where study material is being translated into Indian languages.

It was noted that Anganwadi center databases should be integrated with the school databases and regular health checkups should be conducted for the students by using technology. Use of indigenously developed toys was encouraged and labs were asked to closely interact with social to educate the students about soil health.

The formulation of National Curriculum Framework was in Progress and the initiatives like quality ECCE in Balavatika, NIPUN Bharat, Vidya Pravesh, examination reforms, and innovative pedagogies like Art-Integrated Education, toy-based pedagogy are being adopted for better learning outcomes and holistic development of children were being adopted in school education.

ALSO READ PM Modi chairs high-level meeting to review progress in implementation of National Education Policy

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, May 07, 2022, 07:10 PM IST