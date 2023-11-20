Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Advocates Local Dialects For Primary Education

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan | @dpradhanbjp

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan emphasized the importance of imparting primary education in local dialects up to class 8, as recommended by the National Education Policy.

Empowering minds through local dialects

Speaking at an event held at the Eastern Regional Languages Centre in Bhubaneswar on Sunday, Pradhan highlighted the cognitive benefits of learning and writing in the language spoken during a child's early years.

"If the children learn and write in the same language that it hears and speaks in its early days, then the child’s ability to use logic, express thought and do analysis will develop significantly," stated Pradhan, underlining the potential for enhanced cognitive skills.

The minister urged the Odisha state government to implement the PM School for Rising Indian (PM SHRI) Scheme, emphasizing the role of native dialects in shaping the future of Odia children. Pradhan envisioned a future where Odia children could follow in the footsteps of great individuals like Madhusudan Das, Sarala Das, and Pathani Samanta through education in their native language.

To promote and popularize the Odia language, Pradhan proposed special programs such as debate and essay competitions at the school and college levels, with the involvement of the Central Institute of Indian Languages. He inaugurated key facilities at the Eastern Regional Language Centre and witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Central Institute of Indian Languages (CIIL) and NCRET for research on languages.

Dharmendra Pradhan unveils PM-SHRI Scheme

Furthering the educational initiatives, Pradhan launched the PM-SHRI scheme in 63 Kendriya Vidyalayas and Navodaya Vidyalayas across the state. The PM-SHRI scheme, a centrally sponsored initiative, aims to transform existing government schools into excellent institutions, focusing on high-quality education, holistic student development, curriculum enhancement, and infrastructure improvements. The event marked a significant stride towards advancing language-centric education and holistic learning experiences for students nationwide.