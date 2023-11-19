 Odisha: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Unveils PM SHRI Schools Scheme In Bhubaneswar
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan launched PM SHRI Schools in Bhubaneswar, emphasizing alignment with NEP 2020. The scheme upgraded 37 Kendriya Vidyalayas and 26 Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas in Odisha.

ANIUpdated: Sunday, November 19, 2023, 10:09 PM IST
article-image

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan launched the PM SHRI Schools scheme at the railway auditorium in Bhubaneswar, Odisha on Sunday.

Dharmendra Pradhan said, “PM SHRI Schools will showcase the implementation of the National Education Policy 20230 (NEP 2020) and emerge as exemplary schools shaping the path towards a brighter future for students. They will create holistic and well-rounded individuals equipped with key 21st- century skills.”

Altogether, 37 Kendriya Vidyalayas and 26 Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas will be upgraded under the centrally sponsored PM SHRI scheme across Odisha.

He visited the exhibition centre and interacted with students while launching the PM SHRI scheme.

Earlier, he inaugurated the administrative-academic and hostel-guest house building of the Eastern Regional Language Centre, Central Institute of Indian Language (CIIL) in Bhubaneswar on Sunday.

BJP Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi and departmental officials were present during the inaugural ceremony with Pradhan.

The ambitious scheme of PM SHRI schools is to be implemented as a centrally sponsored scheme with a total project cost of Rs. 27,360 crores which includes a central share of Rs. 18,128 crores for a period of five years from 2022-2027.

The PM SHRI Schools will be developed as green schools incorporating environment-friendly aspects like solar panels and LED lights, nutrition gardens with natural farming, waste management, pastic-free, water conservation and harvesting, study of traditions and practises related to protection of the environment, climate change-related hackathon and awareness generation to adopt a sustainable lifestyle.

Odisha Appoints 102 Assistant Professors In Hospitals
article-image
