Union Bank Of India Recruitment 2024: Apply For 500 Posts Before September 17

The Union Bank of India (UBI) is currently accepting applications for its recruitment campaign 2024. The candidates who meet the eligibility criteria can register themselves at the official website at unionbankofindia.co.in. The last date to appear for the above-mentioned recruitment campaign is September 17, 2024. The UBI is hiring for the role of apprentices. The total number of vacant posts at UBI for apprentices is 500.

How To Apply?

Step 1: Go to the official website, unionbankofindia.co.in

Step 2: On the homepage, look for the application link

Step 3: Login using the required credentials

Step 4: Now, fill out the application form

Step 5: Upload the required documents

Step 6: Pay the necessary application fees

Step 7: Submit the form

Step 8: Save and download for future

"All candidates are supposed to remember their respective login id and passwords of both the apprenticeship portals as applicable to them, as they will be repetitively visiting the apprenticeship portals for various activities till their completion of the apprenticeship program," the official notification read.

All applicants should take note of their Apprentice Registration Code (provided by the NAPS portal) and Enrollment ID (provided by the NATS portal). Candidates must provide this information for all future correspondence.

Candidates must make sure to check the information filled in the application carefully and thoroughly before submitting the form. The documents uploaded must be valid and credible.

"Apprentice. This is not an employment in the Bank. Nor the same is contract employment. Please note that the candidates engaged as Apprentice will NOT be treated as “employees” of the Union Bank of India and will not be entitled to receive any benefits which are available for the employees of the Bank," the official notification added.

The training program lasts for a full year. The apprentice will receive on-the-job training covering a variety of banking procedures, goods, and practices. During their one-year engagement, apprentices are eligible for a stipend of Rs. 15,000 per month. There are no other allowances or benefits available to the apprentices.