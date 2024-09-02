 Union Bank Of India Recruitment 2024: Apply For 500 Posts Before September 17
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationUnion Bank Of India Recruitment 2024: Apply For 500 Posts Before September 17

Union Bank Of India Recruitment 2024: Apply For 500 Posts Before September 17

Union Bank of India (UBI) is inviting applications for its 2024 apprenticeship program. The program offers on-the-job training for a year with a monthly stipend of Rs. 15,000.

Siksha MUpdated: Monday, September 02, 2024, 07:59 PM IST
article-image
UBI |

The Union Bank of India (UBI) is currently accepting applications for its recruitment campaign 2024. The candidates who meet the eligibility criteria can register themselves at the official website at unionbankofindia.co.in. The last date to appear for the above-mentioned recruitment campaign is September 17, 2024. The UBI is hiring for the role of apprentices. The total number of vacant posts at UBI for apprentices is 500.

How To Apply?

Step 1: Go to the official website, unionbankofindia.co.in

Step 2: On the homepage, look for the application link

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: National Medical Council Withdraws Decision To Discontinue CPS Courses After High Court Intervention
Mumbai: National Medical Council Withdraws Decision To Discontinue CPS Courses After High Court Intervention
Kamya Panjabi Calls TV Industry 'Very Clean' Amid Mollywood #MeToo Row: 'Nobody Is Telling Anyone To Sleep...'
Kamya Panjabi Calls TV Industry 'Very Clean' Amid Mollywood #MeToo Row: 'Nobody Is Telling Anyone To Sleep...'
Indian Railways To Run Festival Special Trains For Diwali & Chhath With 28 Trips From LTT Mumbai To Northern India, Reservations Open September 5; Check Details
Indian Railways To Run Festival Special Trains For Diwali & Chhath With 28 Trips From LTT Mumbai To Northern India, Reservations Open September 5; Check Details
'Not Paid Any Salary Or Granted Any ESOPs To Madhabi Puri Buch After Her Retirement': ICICI Bank Issues Clarification Amid Congress Allegations
'Not Paid Any Salary Or Granted Any ESOPs To Madhabi Puri Buch After Her Retirement': ICICI Bank Issues Clarification Amid Congress Allegations

Step 3: Login using the required credentials

Step 4: Now, fill out the application form

Step 5: Upload the required documents

Step 6: Pay the necessary application fees

Step 7: Submit the form

Step 8: Save and download for future

"All candidates are supposed to remember their respective login id and passwords of both the apprenticeship portals as applicable to them, as they will be repetitively visiting the apprenticeship portals for various activities till their completion of the apprenticeship program," the official notification read.

All applicants should take note of their Apprentice Registration Code (provided by the NAPS portal) and Enrollment ID (provided by the NATS portal). Candidates must provide this information for all future correspondence.

Read Also
OPSC Odisha Civil Services Main Exam Document Verification Begins September 9; Make A Note Of These...
article-image

Candidates must make sure to check the information filled in the application carefully and thoroughly before submitting the form. The documents uploaded must be valid and credible.

"Apprentice. This is not an employment in the Bank. Nor the same is contract employment. Please note that the candidates engaged as Apprentice will NOT be treated as “employees” of the Union Bank of India and will not be entitled to receive any benefits which are available for the employees of the Bank," the official notification added.

The training program lasts for a full year. The apprentice will receive on-the-job training covering a variety of banking procedures, goods, and practices. During their one-year engagement, apprentices are eligible for a stipend of Rs. 15,000 per month. There are no other allowances or benefits available to the apprentices.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: National Medical Council Withdraws Decision To Discontinue CPS Courses After High Court...

Mumbai: National Medical Council Withdraws Decision To Discontinue CPS Courses After High Court...

Union Bank Of India Recruitment 2024: Apply For 500 Posts Before September 17

Union Bank Of India Recruitment 2024: Apply For 500 Posts Before September 17

SSC CPO 2024 Paper I Results Declared: 83,801 Candidates Qualify, Check Now On ssc.gov.in

SSC CPO 2024 Paper I Results Declared: 83,801 Candidates Qualify, Check Now On ssc.gov.in

'First Say I Love You...': College Girl Students Thrash Shopkeeper For Misbehaving With Their Friend...

'First Say I Love You...': College Girl Students Thrash Shopkeeper For Misbehaving With Their Friend...

Indo-Tibetan Border Police Recruitment 2024: Apply Now For 819 Constable Positions

Indo-Tibetan Border Police Recruitment 2024: Apply Now For 819 Constable Positions