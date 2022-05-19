Uniforms to be now mandatory for PUC students in Karnataka

Bengaluru : The Karnataka government has made uniforms compulsory for Pre-University Course(PUC) students from the academic year 2022-23.

The directive, which forms a part of the guideline, has been issued for the PUC students. The ruling BJP took the decision considering the possibility of a hijab crisis, once the PU classes restart, according to sources.

The SSLC (Class 10) results were announced on Thursday in the state and admissions for the PU colleges will begin from Friday onwards.

In the guidelines mandated by the Education Department for the 2020-21 academic year, uniforms were not compulsory but that is not the case anymore.

The Education Department said that the new rule will empower college management to implement a ban on hijab in classrooms.

Several parents and students have slammed the government's decision. However, the Special Bench of Karnataka High Court which heard the matter upholding the government order stated that uniforms should be worn by students compulsorily.

The court also dismissed the petition challenging the uniform rule and asking for the right to wear hijab in classrooms. The petitioners have approached the Supreme Court on the matter.

Giving no scope for any confusion regarding the wearing of hijab, the guidelines mentioned that uniforms prescribed by the School Development and Management Committee (SDMC) are compulsory for PUC students.

The new circular stated that in case of SDMC not prescribing any uniform, students are recommended to wear a garment that will maintain equality and unity and it underlined that it should not disturb public order.

Hijab row, which made international news, began with the six girl students launching a protest demanding right to wear hijab in classes. The protest for hijab which started in Udupi Girl's Pre-University College spread across the state.

The issue took a communal turn and threatened the law and order situation in the state. The crisis resulted in a chain of disturbing events causing social unrest in the state. Muslim organisations and traders protested against the High Court order on the hijab.

Later, the Hindu organisations alleging that Muslim traders do not respect the court order, gave call boycott Muslim vendors, merchants, artisans. Muslim traders were asked to wind up their shops in temples and religious fares. The issue of the use of loudspeakers by mosques to call Azan against the Supreme Court guidelines is also being raised by Hindu organisations.

ALSO READ Division bench of Calcutta HC recuses from hearing 2 WBSSC scam cases

Published on: Thursday, May 19, 2022, 03:58 PM IST