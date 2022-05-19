Division bench of Calcutta HC recuses from hearing 2 WBSSC scam cases

Kolkata : Calcutta High Court's division bench of Justice Harish Tandon on Thursday recused itself from hearing two important cases concerning the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) recruitment scam.

The order in the first case, which is about the deployment of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel in charge of the security of WBSSC office to prevent tampering with any evidence, was passed around midnight on Wednesday by a single-judge bench of Justice Avijit Gangopadhyay.

On Thursday morning, the West Bengal government approached the division bench of Justice Tandon seeking a stay on the single-judge bench order on this count. However, Justice Tandon's bench recused itself from hearing the matter.

At the same time former state education minister and Trinamool Congress secretary general Partha Chatterjee, on Thursday morning, also approached the division bench seeking a stay on the order of the same single-judge bench of Justice Gangopadhyay directing Partha Chatterjee to face to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) interrogation pertaining to the scam.

As per the protocols, Calcutta High Court chief justice, Prakash Srivastava will decide the alternative division bench where the cases can be referred to.

Published on: Thursday, May 19, 2022, 02:45 PM IST