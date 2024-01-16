UNESCO Delhi Launches Comic Book 'Let's Move Forward' To Address Taboo Subjects In Education |

Recently, UNESCO Delhi launched the comic book "Let's Move Forward" in an effort to dispel misconceptions and raise awareness among students about a number of taboo subjects. The book, which was released in collaboration with the Union Ministry of Education and NCERT, is currently accessible on the Ministry of Education's official website. It covers subjects like how females can play cricket and boys can help their mothers in the kitchen. It also talks about transgenders and that they need equal respect in society, as reported by the Indian Express.

It also instructs students on how to avoid falling for deceptive ads for bodybuilding supplements and cosmetic products.

Teachings

The 32-page comic book covers eleven themes which include good health, emotional well-being, and mental health, interpersonal relationships and values, gender equality, health and sanitation, prevention and management of substance abuse, reproductive health and HIV prevention, menstrual hygiene, safety and security against sexual violence, internet safety, and responsible social media behaviour.

The comic book also contains some insightful management and school administrators teachings. It mandates that schools provide facilities for kids with impairments, including ramps that are wheelchair-accessible. "It's critical to have empathy for those around us. By being aware of their needs and fostering an inclusive environment, we can help children with disabilities tremendously," the comic book stated.

High quality education required in today's time

According to Eric Falt, director of UNESCO and envoy to Sri Lanka, Bhutan, India, and the Maldives, the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development declares that human rights, gender equality, and health and well-being are "intrinsically intertwined" with high-quality education. Additionally, he stated that NCERT took the lead in developing the curriculum and resource materials on the health and well-being of adolescents for the School Health Programme in collaboration with UN agencies and other partners. Through this comic book, which seeks to increase adolescents' knowledge and awareness, the concept of joyful learning is presented.

Dharmendra Pradhan, the union minister of education, stated to the news daily that "national development is predicated on good health." Teenagers' health and wellbeing are therefore the primary focus of nation-building initiatives. He added that schools are the perfect place for health promotion and health education programs because education and health are closely related. Therefore, the curriculum and pedagogy of schools must take these into consideration.