UKPSC To Conduct Principal Recruitment Exam On September 29; Check Important Guidelines Here

UKPSC Principal Recruitment Exam | Representative Image

The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) is all set to conduct it's principal recruitment exam on September 29, 2024. This recruiting drive is being carried out by the UKPSC in an effort to fill 692 open principal positions in the Limited Departmental Examination-2024. The exam will be held across various centres in Haridwar, Dehradun, and Haldwani.

The exam timetable link has been made available on the UKPSC's official website at psc.uk.gov.in.

"Candidates can download their admit card for the said examination from September 14, 2024 (Saturday) from the Commission's website, psc.uk.gov.in/ukpsc.net.in. Separate admit cards will not be sent to the candidates by post," the notification added.

How to Download the Admit Card?



Step 1: Visit the official website.



Step 2: Search the homepage for the Admit Card link.



Step 3: Click the provided link and provide the necessary information.



Step 4: Your screen will open the admit card.



Step 5: Examine the specifics



Step 6: Download and save for later use.



The name of the candidate, roll number, enrollment number, test name, location of the examination center, instructions for the day of the test, date, and time are all listed on the admit card.

Having a valid admit card is a must for all candidates to take the exam. Under no circumstances will candidates who do not possess a valid admit card be permitted to take the exam.

Exam Day Guidelines

Candidates are required to reach the center one hour before the commencement of the exam. After the entry period ends, no candidate will be permitted to enter the testing location. Candidates must bring their admit card along with a valid identity card such as Aadhaar card, passport, driver’s license, or voter’s ID. They can carry stationary such as pencils, erasers, dry colours and a scale (up to 15 cm).

Mobile phones, Bluetooth devices, calculators, slide rules, log tables, and electronic watches with calculators are not allowed in the examination hall. Possession of such items will lead to cancellation of candidature.

Candidates should maintain discipline inside the examination hall.