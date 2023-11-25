UKPSC RO/ARO 2023: Admit Card Release Date Out; Exam On Dec 17 | Representational pic

The test date as well as the admit card distribution date for the positions of Review Officer and Assistant Review Officer have been announced by the Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC).

On the official website, psc.uk.gov.in, candidates who plan to participate for the UKPSC RO/ARO test can download their admission card.

On Tuesday, December 5, the UKPSC Review Officer/Assistant Review Officer examination admission card will be made available.

On December 17, 2023, the exam is planned to take place in 20 cities throughout 13 districts. The goal of the hiring campaign is to occupy 137 positions in total.

Steps to download:

Go to the official website

On the homepage, you will see the RO/ARO admit card 2023 link

On the link, enter in your login details and submit

Check and download the admit card

Take a printout for future reference

The objective MCQ-based RO ARO Prelims Exam 2023 will be administered. There will be 150 questions in all, and candidates will receive 1 mark for each right response and 0.25 points for each incorrect answer. The General Knowledge and General Intelligence Tests are the two sections of the preliminary test. The preparatory test for RO and ARO lasts for two hours in total.