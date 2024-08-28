UKPSC Releases Provisional Answer Key For Foreman Instructor Exam; Objections Allowed Until September 3

UKPSC |

The provisional answer key for the Uttarakhand Public Service Commission's (UKPSC) Training Institute Foreman Instructor recruitment exam has been released. Candidates who appeared for the said exam will now be able to view and download the answer key from UKPSC's official website at ukpsc.net.in.

The recruitment exam was administered on August 7, 2024, in order to fill 37 vacancies.

After the release of the provisional answer key, the candidates have been allowed to raise objections/challenges. The last date to raise challenges is September 3, 2024. The candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs. 50 for each question that they want to challenge.

"The answer keys of all four series (A, B, C & D) have been published on the website of the Uttarakhand Public Service Commission, psc.uk.gov.in, for the information of the candidates. If any candidate has any objection on any question and answer option of the four series, then he can go to the link given for Online Answer Key Objection on the website of the Commission and submit his objections as per the following guidelines from 28th August, 2024, to 03rd September, 2024. You can register till 23:59:59 PM," read the official notification.

Steps To Download Answer Key

Step 1: Go to the official website, ukpsc.net.in

Step 2: Login into the website

Step 3: Look for the answer key link

Step 4: The answer key PDF will now open on your screen

Step 5: Check answers to all the questions

Step 6: Save a copy of the answer key for future use

After the challenges raised to the provisional answer key are reviewed by experts, the commission will then release the final answer key, followed by the results. The candidates will be able to download and view their results on the UKPSC's official website, ukpsc.net.in.

How To Check Results?

Step 1: Go to the official website, ukpsc.net.in

Step 2: On the homepage, navigate to the result link

Step 3: Enter the required credentials to view your result

Step 4: Your result will now appear on the screen

Step 5: Go through the details

Step 6: Save and download for future use

Students need to enter their login details, such as registration and roll numbers, in order to check their results. Candidates are advised to take a print out of the result and keep the physical copy safe for future use. Candidates should keep an eye on the official website for all the latest and most detailed information related to the exam mentioned above.

It is also recommended that candidates get in touch with the relevant officials right away if they notice any discrepancies in their results or if they have any questions about them.