UKPSC JE Exam 2024: Answer Key Released at psc.uk.gov.in

The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the answer key for the Junior Engineer (JE) recruitment examination 2023-24. The exam, held on December 23, 24, 26, and 27, encompassed two shifts daily. There is a 1097 engineering vacancies, the commission has also shared document verification lists and cut-off scores.

How to Download UKPSC JE 2024 Answer Key:

Visit the official website, psc.uk.gov.in.

On the homepage, click the link titled "23-02-2024 Uttarakhand Combined State Junior Engineer Service Examination-2023– Notification, Document Verification list, Cut Off Marks and Answer Key ( results )".

A new page will appear with links to the answer key, document verification list, and cut-off marks list.

Click on the specific link.

Review the details.

Download and print the PDF for future reference.

Exam Pattern for UKPSC JE 2024:

Total Marks: 920

Question Format: Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)

Papers: General Hindi, English, Engineering Stream Paper 1, and Paper 2 (Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, and Electrical/Agricultural Engineering)

Negative Marking: 0.25 marks per incorrect answer

The selection process involves a written exam and document verification. Successful candidates will progress to the interview phase. Aspirants should be prepared to provide their registration ID and password to check the results.