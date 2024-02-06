UKPSC Declares Junior Assistant 2022 Results At psc.uk.gov.in - Download Now!

IStock images

The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has officially announced the results for the Junior Assistant Examination 2022. Candidates can now access the selection result on the official website at psc.uk.gov.in. The examination process included a written test held on November 30, 2022, followed by Hindi and English Typing/Computer Operation Exams on March 5, 2023.

Key Details:

The result is available for download in PDF format, containing the names of the selected candidates.

A total of 445 Junior Assistant vacancies are to be filled through this recruitment drive.

How to Download UKPSC Junior Assistant 2022 Result:

Go to the official website of UKPSC at psc.uk.gov.in.

On the homepage, find and click on the RESULTS section.

Look for the link related to the Junior Assistant Exam 2022 Selection Result and Marks of Candidates.

Click on the provided link to open the PDF document displaying the details of selected candidates.

Check the information carefully in the PDF document.

Download the PDF for future reference and take a printout of the result.

Candidates are advised to promptly check the result and follow the outlined steps for a hassle-free download. For further updates and information, candidates can regularly check the official website and stay tuned for any additional announcements from the Uttarakhand Public Service Commission.