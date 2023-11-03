UKPSC JE Exam 2023 Last Date Today To Apply At psc.uk.gov.in

Representative image

Uttarakhand Public Service Commission will close applications registration process for Uttarakhand Combined State Junior Engineer Service Exam 2023 on November 3, 2023. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website psc.uk.gov.in.

Applicants will be able to make changes to their application forms from November 10 to 19, 2023. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1097 vacancies.

The applicants from general/OBC/EWS category are required to pay the fee of Rs. 172.30, whereas Rs. 82.30 is applicable to SC/ST category. Rs. 22.30 is applicable to PwD.

Steps to apply:

Go to the official website at ukpsc.net.in.

On the homepage, click on the Uttarakhand Combined State Junior Engineer Service Examination-2023 apply link

Register and proceed with the application process

Fill up the form, upload the required documents, and submit the form

Download and take a printout for future reference

