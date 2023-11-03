Uttarakhand Govt Signs MoUs Worth About ₹94K Cr Ahead Of Global Investor Summit |

Even before the Global Investors Summit in Uttarakhand, MoUs worth about Rs 94 thousand crores have been signed. Under the Uttarakhand Global Investor Summit, various road shows were conducted in Chennai, Bangalore and Ahmedabad along with London, Birmingham, Delhi, Dubai and Abu Dhabi, road show will also be held in Mumbai.

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami gave this information while talking to the media in Delhi. Tourism, Health, Education, Pharma, Agriculture, Agri, Energy, Logistics, Infrastructure and Hospitality focus sectors.

While talking to the media in New Delhi after participating in the road show organized in Ahmedabad, Chief Minister Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami said that under the Uttarakhand Global Investor Summit, road shows were held in London, Birmingham, Delhi, Dubai and Abu Dhabi along with Chennai, Bangalore and Ahmedabad. Meetings have been held with various investor groups in which many agreements have been signed with investors in the fields of tourism, health, education, pharma, agriculture, agri, energy, logistics, infrastructure and hospitality etc. Investors are very attracted towards investing in Uttarakhand. Recently, after the meeting held with more than 50 industrial groups in Ahmedabad, agreements on investment of about Rs. 24 thousand crores have been singed. In the coming days, a dialogue and road show with investors is to be organized in Mumbai also.

The Chief Minister said that our effort is to implement all the agreements received till the proposed Investors Summit in Dehradun on 08-09 December 2023. He said that whatever suggestions have been received in this regard are being implemented. Proposals useful in the interest of the state are also being carefully assessed. He said that along with investment, proposals which provide employment to local people and strengthen the primary sector will be encouraged on priority basis. The Chief Minister said that whatever policies have been made by the state government, they have been made keeping in mind the interests of investors, industries and the people of Uttarakhand.

The Chief Minister said that the theme of the Global Investor Summit has been kept as “Peace to Prosperity”. Along with tourism, wellness and hospitality industries, many new and non-traditional industries are being developed in Uttarakhand. Uttarakhand is being established as a major pharma hub of the country. The aim of the state government is that investors should also invest in Uttarakhand so that the pace of industrial development in the state can increase. With the increase in investment in the state, the economy will become stronger and employment opportunities will also be created.

The Chief Minister said that a lot of enthusiasm has been seen among investors towards investing in Uttarakhand. The state has immense potential due to its favorable environment for investment. A land bank of 06 thousand acres has been created in the state. More incentives will be given for those investing in the hilly areas of the state. The natural beauty and better human resources of Uttarakhand are attracting investors to come to Uttarakhand. He said that work is being done to balance ecology and economy in the state.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)