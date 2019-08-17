UKPSC Civil Judge Admit Card 2019 released; check at ukpsc.gov.in

The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released admit card for Uttarakhand Judicial Service Civil Judge Preliminary Exam 2019. Candidates can download their admit cards from the commission's official website, ukpsc.gov.in. UKPSC Judicial Service Prelims Exam 2019 is scheduled will be held on 1 September 2019 at Dehradun, Haldwani and Harinagar.

The recruitment was announced in June for 15 Civil Judge posts. The list of candidates whose application has been rejected by the commission is also available on the UKPSC website. Candidates who are unable to download their admit cards should check the list of rejected candidates once.

Steps to download UKPSC Civil Judge Pre-Exam Admit Card 2019:

Step 1: Candidates have to visit the Uttarakhand Public Service Commission first: ukpsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Upon reaching the homepage, click on ‘Uttarakhand civil judge admit card’ under the ‘recent update’ section.

Step 3: Click on the link titled: ‘Click here to download admit card’

Step 4: Log-in using the candidate's credentials