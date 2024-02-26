UKPSC Announces Forest Guard PET/PST Exam Dates and Admit Card Release

Representational pic

Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has announced the commencement of the Physical Eligibility Test (PET) / Physical Standard Test (PST) for the Forest Guard exam 2022. As per the latest notification, candidates can now download their admit cards from the official website at psc.uk.gov.in.

Important Dates:

PET Exam Dates: March 10 and March 11

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Raipur, Dehradun

It is important for candidates to note that they must bring the declaration form and relevant reservation certificates to the examination venue for the Physical Eligibility Test/Physical Efficiency Test.

How to Download UKPSC PET/PST Admit Card:

Visit the official website at ukpsc.net.in.

Navigate to the admit card tab on the homepage.

A new page will appear on the screen.

Click on "Admit Card of Forest Guard Examination-2022 (Physical Eligibility Test/Physical Efficiency Test)."

Proceed to login using your email ID and password.

Enter your login credentials as required.

The UKPSC Forest Guard exam PET test admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Download the admit card.

Ensure to keep a hard copy of the admit card for future reference.

For further updates and information regarding the Forest Guard exam and related procedures, candidates are advised to regularly visit the official UKPSC website and stay informed.