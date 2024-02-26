MAH MBA CET 2024 Admit Card Release Soon At cetcell.mahacet.org; Exam on March 9-10

MAH MBA Admission 2023 | MAH CET Cell

The MAH MBA CET admit card 2024 is anticipated to be released by the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Government of Maharashtra, either in the final week of February or the initial week of March.

Test takers must acquire their hall tickets for the exam from the official website cetcell.mahacet.org by using their application number and date of birth.

The MAH MBA CET 2024 admit card is expected to be issued soon in anticipation of the exam scheduled for March 9 and 10. The MAH MBA CET 2024 admit card is essential for entry to the exam center, and entry will not be permitted without it.

The deadline for registering for MAH MBA CET 2024 was February 12, 2024.

Here's a guide on how to download the MAH MBA CET 2024 Admit Card:

Visit the official website: cetcell.mahacet.org.

Click on the "MAH MBA admit card 2024" link on the homepage.

Enter your login credentials as required.

The MHT CET 2024 admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Review the details and download the hall ticket.

Take a printout of the admit card for exam purposes.

To excel, candidates must assess their performance in the MAH MBA CET free mock test and focus on improving weaker areas. Consistently practicing questions in their strong areas is essential for maintaining proficiency.