 UKMSSB Recruitment 2023: Last Date To Apply Today; Check Details Here
UKMSSB Recruitment 2023: Last Date To Apply Today; Check Details Here

The Uttarakhand Medical Service Selection Board (UKMSSB) announces the Uttarakhand Nursing Officer Recruitment 2023 on its official website. Starting on December 12, eligible candidates may register online for a total of 1455 positions at ukmssb.org.

The online application deadline is January 1st, following which candidates will get calls for the direct recruiting process.

UKMSSB Recruitment 2023: Last Date To Apply Today; Check Details Here | Representative Image

The Uttarakhand Medical Service Selection Board (UKMSSB) announces the Uttarakhand Nursing Officer Recruitment 2023 on its official website. Starting on December 12, eligible candidates may register online for a total of 1455 positions at ukmssb.org.

The online application deadline is January 1st, following which candidates will get calls for the direct recruiting process.

Important information like the requirements for eligibility, the age limit, the salary, and the application process is provided in the official Uttarakhand Nursing Officer Recruitment Notification 2023.

Check notice here.

To avoid missing this chance, those who are interested in applying for the post of Nursing Officer in Uttarakhand must read the announcement and register online before the deadline.

It is permissible for the Uttarakhand Medical Service Selection Board (UKMSSB) to hold recruitment exams for the state's nursing cadre. On November 29, it released the notification for the Uttarakhand Nursing Officer Recruitment 2023, which was for around 1455 Group C Nurse jobs.

For eligible individuals, UKMSSB is holding a direct hiring process that is merit-based. As a result, candidates for government jobs in Uttarakhand state shouldn't pass up this opportunity to land their ideal position.

How to apply?

Go to ukmssb.org to access the UKMSSB's website.

Click "Apply Online" on the homepage.

Sign up and continue filling out the application.

Cover the application fee.

For future use, hold onto the hard copy of the same document.

