Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day, Check How To Apply In Railway, DRDO, CGPSC

As part of the Top 5 Govt employment of the Day - 28 November 2023, candidates preparing for government employment have an amazing opportunity to apply for 1650+ vacancies which has been announced. These positions are open for application and have been made available by a number of the nation's top organizations, including the Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC), DRDO, CGPSC, NIOS, and others.

The 1104 Apprentice positions that the Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) issued today are one of the main draws for the newly released opportunities.

Candidates with educational qualifications such as 12th Pass/Graduation/10th/Engineering with additional qualifications have a great opportunity to work in these firms.

Check out the post-by-post specifics regarding the recruiting and make sure you meet the qualifying requirements and other requirements before applying for these positions.

DRDO Hiring: 11 Positions in 2023

The Ministry of Defence's Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has issued detailed job announcements for 11 different positions on its official website. Interested and qualified applicants should apply online at -drdo.gov.in by December 15, 2023.

NIOS Job Openings 2023: 62 Positions

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS), which is part of the Ministry of Education in the Government of India, is looking for 62 Group A, B, and C positions, including Multi Tasking Staff (MTS), Junior Assistant, Stenographer, and Public Relations Officer.

Punjab Government Jobs 2023: 236 Law Officer Positions

The Punjab Government is looking to fill 236 Law Officer positions across the province. Interested and qualified people should apply for these positions before December 6, 2023. You can get all of the information on the Punjab Government recruitment drive right here.

CGPSC State Services Exam 2023: 242 Available Positions

The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission has published a notification for the CGPSC State Service Examination 2023 for 242 positions. CGPSC SSE 2023 online registration will begin on December 1. You can apply for these positions online until December 30, 2023.

RRC Gorakhpur Apprentice Recruitment 2023: 1104 Available Positions

The Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) is looking to fill 1104 Apprentice positions. Candidates applying for these positions must have a class 10th grade point average of at least 50% and an ITI in the designated trade. The application deadline for RRC NER Gorakhpur Recruitment 2023 is December 24.