UK: University of Strathclyde, Glasgow starts applications for MRes Physics course for January 2023

Glasgow: The University of Strathclyde, Glasgow is inviting applications for its MRes Physics course starting in January 2023.

The Department of Physics at the institute is currently engaged with projects at the forefront of Physics research, from teasing out the fundamental properties of the Universe to spearheading market-driven device-oriented interdisciplinary projects.

The MRes Physics, which is a research-focused master’s degree that students can complete in one year full-time, aims to advance one's research skills by undertaking an original, extended research project supervised by expert staff, and a student's knowledge of key physics topics through a selection of taught modules. Students will be made part of a research group and can undertake their degree in any of the university’s research groups- Nanoscience, Optics, Plasmas, or Institute of Photonics.

Students will receive training not only in paper and report writing but an introduction to project proposal writing and review with further technical training in the methodology, instrumentation, and data analysis relevant in one's chosen field of research.

The programme would be of particular interest to a student if they are considering Ph.D. studies or a position focusing on Research & Development in a company or research institute in the future. After a successful MRes, the department will also initiate a discussion about a Ph.D. project with you.

Eligibility-First-class or upper second-class (2:1) UK Honours degree, or overseas equivalent, in physics or a related subject, from a recognised educational establishment. You must have an English language minimum score of 6.5 (with no component below 6.0).

Fee- £21,150 for international students

For further information - https://www.strath.ac.uk/courses/research/physicsmres/ or contact : physics-pgr-enquiries@strath.ac.uk.