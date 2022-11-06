UK: University Of Sheffield invites applications for MSC course; details here

University of Sheffield in UK |

The University of Sheffield, UK is inviting applications for its MSc Molecular Biology and Biotechnology course starting in September 2023.

This course uses research-focused training to give you a unique perspective on the underpinning theory and the latest research spanning the extent of molecular biology.

This 12-month course will cater to someone who wants to be a reliable researcher or investigator in the fast-moving biotechnology industry.

Throughout their studies, students will be exposed to the diverse areas of biology and engineering, blending molecular science with chemical and biological engineering modules to develop their understanding of the interdependencies between these fields.

Through research-focused training, students will develop their skills in planning and carrying out their own experiments, approaching scientific problems experimentally across molecular biology and biotechnology, and using revolutionary laboratory techniques, including CRISPR genome editing technology, Western analysis, and BLAST DNA sequence analysis, to solve these problems.

Through lectures and seminars delivered by visiting experts from leading universities across the globe, students will gain a unique perspective on the underpinning theory and the latest research spanning the breadth of molecular biology.

Once you’ve mastered the latest molecular bioscience techniques, you’ll be ready to apply these skills to your Research Project. Here one can spend up to six months researching an area of molecular biology or biotechnology that matches your future career aspirations under the supervision of an expert in the field.

Example research projects include:

Protein/enzyme engineering

Plant genetic engineering

Molecular cell biology and imaging Structural biology (eg X-Ray crystallography)

Synthetic biology/industrial biotechnology (production of useful products from microorganisms)

Biotechnology via genetic engineering techniques

Intelligent protein optimisation / bioinformatics

Protein expression, enzyme assays

Molecular biology (biomedical/disease-related project)

Eligibility – Holders of a three-year/ four-year bachelor’s degree with a minimum of 60% or "first class" from a recognised university in molecular biology or a related subject (e.g. biochemistry, genetics, biotechnology, microbiology).

Overall IELTS score of 6.5 with a minimum of 6.0 in each component, or equivalent.

Fee-Overseas (2023 annual fee): £27,500

For further information https://www.sheffield.ac.uk/postgraduate/taught/courses/2023/molecular-biology-and-biotechnology-msc or contact: biosciences-pgt@sheffield.ac.uk.