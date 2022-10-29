UK: Strathclyde Business School, Glasgow offers MBA scholarships; check details here

University of Strathclyde, UK |

Strathclyde Business School, Glasgow is set to offer a number of MBA Scholarships for January 2023.

Scholarships will be awarded on a rolling basis from the end of October 2022 and the final date for consideration will be 4 December 2022.

The Scholarships of between £7-15,000 will be awarded to candidates who demonstrate in their Scholarship application, MBA programme application and interview, excellent academic performance; significant professional/managerial/leadership experience and career development and who will contribute to the overall academic, cultural and experiential profile of the programme cohort. Upto 20 scholarships will be offered to students.

Read Also Five things students should keep in mind when applying for scholarships

Subjects- Accounting & finance, Economics, Entrepreneurship, Human resource management, Marketing, Business, Hospitality & tourism, Management, Management science

Value - Between £7,000 and £15,000 dependent on experience.

Deadline- December 4,, 2022

Eligibility- MBA Scholarship and programme applications are invited from exceptional candidates who are prepared to act as ambassadors for the Strathclyde FT MBA. Who can demonstrate through their ideas outlined in their application and interview how they would contribute to bring the class together through teamwork to create community, from the outset, in order to achieve the ultimate learning (and social) experience for the group as a whole.

Leadership/management skills or potential, overall quality of the application and financial need will also be considered by the University

For further information- students can contact sbs.admissions@strath.ac.uk or visit https://www.strath.ac.uk/studywithus/scholarships/strathclydebusinessschoolscholarships/mbainternationaldivisionscholarships/sbsfulltimembascholarshipsjanuary2023/