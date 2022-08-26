Five things students should keep in mind when applying for scholarships

Study Abroad Guide 2022 by the Free Press Journal |

Selecting a scholarship can be challenging and time-consuming. To make an informed decision, pick an internet resource that provides you with a thorough list of scholarships. Speak with an expert about your decision and request their advice as well. The following are a few things to keep in mind when applying for scholarships, as told by Sayantan Biswas, Co-founder, UniScholarz :

Finding the right institute: Look at the School's ranking for the course you intend to take rather than the University's overall ranking. Despite the rankings' subjectivity, you can compare them to reliable publications, sources, and research studies to form your own opinion.

Looking for Scholarship Providers: Federal financial aid or even financing from the government of the nation where you plan to study are a few other choices for financial support. You must conduct in-depth research on the numerous scholarship categories while thinking about them. Numerous foreign governments provide financial aid to international students who wish to study in their nations. Numerous institutions and individuals also provide scholarships for students seeking an international education.

Checking University website - There are many ways to get financial aid when studying abroad. Your university's website is the best spot to start your search for scholarships. The majority of institutions provide financial aid in the form of scholarships. In addition, scholarships may be offered for your particular programme in your area of study. If you can't find any relevant information on the website of your institution or college, ask directly about scholarships for studying abroad.

Apply Early- The first step is to conduct an in-depth study and make an early application for the scholarship. Register using the university's online application form, and be sure to proofread and transmit any required documentation.

Essay and SOP-related points- When applying for a scholarship, there is a lot of competition, therefore it's important to stand out from the crowd. To accomplish this, write a personal essay showcasing your distinctive thoughts, experiences, and extracurricular pursuits.

