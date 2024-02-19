UK Universities Witness 4% Drop In Indian Student Applications: UCAS Report

Representative Image | MIT News

The Universities and Colleges Admissions Service (UCAS) recently released statistics indicating a 4 percent decline in applications from India to the UK universities. The official statistics stated that while there was an overall increase in international student applicants, there was a significant drop in Indian student applicants to the UK universities in 2023.

However, the overall international student applications for undergraduate places increased by 0.7 percent in 2023.

"This data indicates a decrease in applications from mature students, particularly impacting fields like nursing. However, it is expected that these applicants will be more inclined to apply later in the process, " Dr Jo Saxton, Chief Executive at told PTI.

Aspiring Students Opine

The Free Press Journal reached out to Indian students aspiring to study in the UK to understand potential reasons that might affect their decision to pursue education there.

Shruti Vinod, who aims to pursue a master's degree in music therapy in the UK, expressed her apprehensions about the financial burden and uncertainty surrounding post-study work opportunities. She mentioned, "It takes a lot out of my pocket to figure out and pay for my course over there, now it is scary to take up a study loan because it is not secure if I can work there for a longer period after my master."

"I applied to the University West of England but I recieved a mail stating that they are no longer accepting international students applications, a lot of universities are trying to cut down on the number of international applications," she added.

Shruti has currently applied to universities like Guildhall School of Music and Drama (MA Music Therapy) , Anglia Ruskin University (MA Music Therapy), UWE (MA Music Therapy), Queen Margarets University (Msc Music Therapy).

Read Also British Council And UK Government Offer GREAT Scholarships 2024 for Indian Students

Anjali Mirchandani, aspiring to study Sales and Marketing in the UK, highlighted her determination despite the challenges. She stated, "These restrictions are a little concerning, but I would like to try and go to the UK for my higher studies as I have been planning to do so for a while now and just see how it pans out."

Anjali plans to apply at the University of Plymouth (MSc Sales and Marketing), Ulster University (MSc Sales and Marketing), and more.

Ria Mehra, planning to pursue a master's in Business Studies in the UK, expressed confidence in her application despite the changing rules. "I know I am applying to a reputed university, so my getting visa should not be a big concern for me, there is good exposure in this field there and I do not plan on applying to any other countries," she said.

Ria has applied to universities including The University of Edinburgh (MBA) and The University of Bath (MBA).

(With Inputs From PTI)