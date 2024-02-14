British Council And UK Government Offer GREAT Scholarships 2024 for Indian Students

Representative pic |

The GREAT Scholarships 2024 program, a joint effort by the British Council and the UK government's GREAT Britain campaign, has been launched to offer Indian students the chance to pursue postgraduate studies in the UK from autumn 2024. The scholarships, as per a press release, encompass a wide range of study areas.

Each GREAT scholarship is worth at least £10,000 and is intended to cover tuition fees for a one-year postgraduate program in the UK for the academic year 2024-25. To find out more, those interested can visit www.britishcouncil.in/study-uk/scholarships/great-scholarships.

For the academic year 2024-25, UK universities are offering 26 scholarships for postgraduate studies in a range of subjects to students from India.

Students who wish to apply for the scholarships need to have been offered a place at one of the universities involved and must meet all the entry criteria for their chosen course as specified by the university.

Who can apply?

This year, 25 universities from the UK are taking part in the initiative, providing 26 postgraduate GREAT scholarships to Indian students. These scholarships cover various fields such as Finance, Marketing, Business, Psychology, Design, Humanities, Dance, and others.

The British Council is the United Kingdom's global entity for educational prospects and cultural connections.

How to apply?

Please visit the universities' page above for additional information and then click the link to access the university's website.

To apply for specific scholarships, follow the instructions provided on each university's scholarship webpage.

The deadline for applying for a GREAT Scholarship varies for each institution. For information on the deadlines for individual institutions, please refer to the institutions' page.

Successful applicants will be notified of the outcome of their applications by the individual universities.

Scholarship funding will be provided to successful applicants by the individual universities after registration.