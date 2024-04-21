UK: Loughborough University Offers Global Impact Scholarship For Master's Degree Programs

Loughborough University | LinkedIn

Loughborough University is providing an opportunity for international students to pursue their master's degree through the Global Impact Scholarship.

Key Dates:

The deadline for applications is 30 April 2024.

Applications will be reviewed during May and June 2024.

Eligibility Criteria:

Applicants must have received an offer letter (conditional or unconditional) for any postgraduate program at Loughborough University.

The candidate must hail from one of the countries listed on the university's official website, including India.

A first-class honors degree or evidence of academic excellence is required.

Demonstrated commitment to contributing to their home country post-graduation.

High-caliber graduates with qualities essential for leadership and sustainable community development.

Clear understanding of the financial implications of studying and living in the UK.

Evidence of strong motivation and initiative to secure funding for additional costs.

Loughborough University's Global Impact Scholarship:

This scholarship covers 50 to 100 percent of the course fees for one year for eligible master's degree students.

It is available for students enrolled in eligible master's degree programs.

However, it does not cover travel or living expenses, and applicants must show proof of funds to cover these costs.

For more information and to apply, interested students can visit the official Loughborough University website at lboro.ac.uk.