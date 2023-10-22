UK-Graduate Woman Arrested In Gurugram For Duping Men Worth Lakhs Via Dating App

The accused has been identified as Surbhi Gupta alias Payal. |

A woman was detained by Gurugram police for duping men worth lakhs through a dating app. Surbhi Gupta, the accused, is a 32-year-old MBA graduate of a London-based university. The police have also arrested two of her accomplices.

Surbhi Gupta, also known as Payal and Sakshi, resides near Chandni Chowk in Delhi and was arrested from her residence on October 12. After the completion of a seven-day police remand, she was taken into judicial custody on Thursday.

Druing the investigation, the woman confessed on looting more than Rs 30 lakh from more than 10 people in the past two months. According to the police, a person had lodged a complaint on October 10 at Sector 29 police station, alleging that a woman he befriended through the dating app ‘Bumble’ had robbed him.

He claimed that she had called him on October 1 and asked to meet him. The victim met Surbhi Gupta near a bar in Sector 47 in Gurugram.

He explained, "We then bought some alcohol from a nearby shop and went to my house. At my place, she sent me to the kitchen on the pretext of fetching ice, and at that time, she added some intoxicating substance to my drink, making me unconscious. The effect of the intoxicating substance was so severe that I woke up on October 3 and found that she had fled with my gold chain, iPhone 14 Pro, Rs 10,000 in cash, credit and debit cards. When I checked, I discovered that Rs 1.78 lakh had been withdrawn from my debit and credit cards."

The police registered a FIR under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) based on the victim's complaint and constituted a special squad to investigate the matter.

Surbhi Gupta was detained and held in police custody for seven days as a result of this. From her possession, the police recovered a gold chain, 15 debit and credit cards, Rs 1.60 lakh in cash, two laptops, three mobile phones, and a watch.

During questioning, the woman disclosed the identities of her two friends, both of whom were detained on the same day. Vishal and Sushil were identified and appeared in court before being sentenced to prison.

According to the police, the woman graduated from Delhi University before getting her MBA in the United Kingdom. She had worked for various international corporations before forming the gang to deceive people.

