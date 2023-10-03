Pune Shocker: Man Kidnapped, Raped And Blackmailed By Trio He Met On Gay Dating App Grindr In Bhosari | Unsplash

In a shocking incident from Pune, a trio kidnapped a young man from near Sassoon Hospital and took him to a secluded place in Bhosari area and raped him, official said on Tuesday.

A 21-year-old male has lodged a complaint with the Bundgarden Police Station regarding the incident. According to the police, the victim had interacted with three unidentified individuals on the Grindr app, who then lured him for a meeting near Sassoon Ingate in Bhosari.

Grindr is a location-based social networking and online dating application targeted towards gay, bisexual and transgender people.

Rape after they called him to meet

Upon meeting, the victim was coerced into a car and driven to an isolated location in Bhosari. There, he was compelled to transfer Rs. 28,500 online, with one of the perpetrators threatening him with a sickle. Subsequently, he was subjected to unnatural sex. The perpetrators also blackmailed him by threatening to disclose his identity if he reported the incident to anyone.

In response to this case, the police have registered charges under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including Sections 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), 392 (Robbery), 377 (Unnatural offences), 323 (Voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), and 506 (Criminal intimidation).