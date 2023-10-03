 Pune Shocker: Man Kidnapped, Raped And Blackmailed By Trio He Met On Gay Dating App Grindr In Bhosari
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune Shocker: Man Kidnapped, Raped And Blackmailed By Trio He Met On Gay Dating App Grindr In Bhosari

Pune Shocker: Man Kidnapped, Raped And Blackmailed By Trio He Met On Gay Dating App Grindr In Bhosari

Grindr is a location-based social networking and online dating application targeted towards gay, bisexual and transgender people.

Gunwanti ParasteUpdated: Tuesday, October 03, 2023, 02:40 PM IST
article-image
Pune Shocker: Man Kidnapped, Raped And Blackmailed By Trio He Met On Gay Dating App Grindr In Bhosari | Unsplash

In a shocking incident from Pune, a trio kidnapped a young man from near Sassoon Hospital and took him to a secluded place in Bhosari area and raped him, official said on Tuesday.

A 21-year-old male has lodged a complaint with the Bundgarden Police Station regarding the incident. According to the police, the victim had interacted with three unidentified individuals on the Grindr app, who then lured him for a meeting near Sassoon Ingate in Bhosari.

Grindr is a location-based social networking and online dating application targeted towards gay, bisexual and transgender people. 

Read Also
Pune: Yerwada Jail Inmate Who Is Main Accused In Rs 2 Crore Drug Bust Case Escapes From Hospital
article-image

Rape after they called him to meet

Upon meeting, the victim was coerced into a car and driven to an isolated location in Bhosari. There, he was compelled to transfer Rs. 28,500 online, with one of the perpetrators threatening him with a sickle. Subsequently, he was subjected to unnatural sex. The perpetrators also blackmailed him by threatening to disclose his identity if he reported the incident to anyone.

In response to this case, the police have registered charges under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including Sections 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), 392 (Robbery), 377 (Unnatural offences), 323 (Voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), and 506 (Criminal intimidation).

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Yuva Sangharsh Yatra: Rohit Pawar To Undertake Foot March From Pune To Nagpur To Highlight Youth...

Yuva Sangharsh Yatra: Rohit Pawar To Undertake Foot March From Pune To Nagpur To Highlight Youth...

Pimpri-Chinchwad: PCMC Sets New Record With ₹580 Crore Property Tax Collection In 6 Months

Pimpri-Chinchwad: PCMC Sets New Record With ₹580 Crore Property Tax Collection In 6 Months

Pune: Violent Gang Clash In Nana Peth Leaves Two Severely Injured, Three Suspects Detained

Pune: Violent Gang Clash In Nana Peth Leaves Two Severely Injured, Three Suspects Detained

Pune: Silent Protest Planned By Save Indian Family Foundation Against Women's Reservation Bill

Pune: Silent Protest Planned By Save Indian Family Foundation Against Women's Reservation Bill

Pune Shocker: Man Kidnapped, Raped And Blackmailed By Trio He Met On Gay Dating App Grindr In...

Pune Shocker: Man Kidnapped, Raped And Blackmailed By Trio He Met On Gay Dating App Grindr In...