 UK: Coventry University Group Launches India Hub In Delhi
IANSUpdated: Thursday, April 18, 2024, 04:40 PM IST
Coventry University Group, on Thursday, announced the launch of an India Hub in the national capital to further intensify its longstanding connections with India. India is sixth in the University Group’s network of global hubs after Brussels, Dubai, Africa, China, and Singapore.

It will house more than 70 employees in India to support Coventry University Group’s admissions, recruitment, and partnerships portfolio in the country.

“The India Hub represents the university’s long-term commitment to build strategic collaborations in India and throughout the region and will be an important addition to Coventry University Group’s international presence,” said Professor John Latham CBE, Vice-Chancellor at Coventry University.

“The India Hub will streamline communication and collaboration between the university and organisations in Indian education, business, and government,” he added.

Coventry University has strong links to the private sector in India. It has been working with organisations such as KPIT and L&T Technology (NS:LTEH) Services, as well as a research-focused MoU with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay and GITAM University.

The country is also a crucial market for the group, engaging thousands of Indian students annually to its campuses in Coventry and London.

