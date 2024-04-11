UK University Invests Half A Million Pounds In New Scholarship Programme For International Students

Loughborough University | LinkedIn

Loughborough University has invested over half a million pounds in a new scholarship programme that supports international students looking to study for a master’s degree in the UK.

The Global Impact Scholarships will provide successful students with up to 100 per cent of their course fees.

The new funding programme highlights the University’s commitment to supporting, inspiring and empowering people to achieve extraordinary things, which is a key value within the University’s Creating Better Futures 2030 strategy.

The scheme aims to attract high-calibre graduates with the ability and commitment to leading and driving sustainable change within their communities following their studies.

Lily Rumsey, Director of Global Engagement at Loughborough University, said: “We offer a vibrant and diverse experience here at Loughborough University and our international students play a key role in this. The Global Impact Scholarships have been developed to enable bright students from least developed countries to come and study at Loughborough, by removing any financial barriers that might prevent them from applying.”

“By providing the funding to cover the majority, if not all of their tuition fees, successful students will be able to fully immerse themselves in the experience we offer here at Loughborough, without worrying about financial pressures.”

In 2023, Loughborough University experienced its highest-ever enrollment of over 700 Indian students, bringing the total number of Indian students on campus to nearly 900. India currently represents their second-largest international group and is the largest source of postgraduate-taught students.

Applications for the programme are now open to students looking to start their studies in September 2024. The deadline is April 30, 2024.

The scheme is available to students with an offer to study on an eligible postgraduate programme at either Loughborough University or Loughborough University London.