UGC Window For Public Feedback on De-Reserving Vacancies in Higher Education Institutes Closes Today

Today, January 28, is the last day for the public to give feedback on the draft guidelines that the University Grants Commission (UGC) released for de-reserving vacancies for SC, ST, and OBC candidates in higher education institutes (HEIs) to the general category if there are not enough qualified reserved candidates available.

The proposal outlines that, in exceptional situations, if a senior role in cannot be left unfilled for the benefit of the public, a university has the option to request to remove the reservation on the position. In these instances, the university is required to provide specific information including the job title, salary, service name, responsibilities, required qualifications, attempts made to fill the position, and explanations for why it cannot be left vacant.

The proposal also says that certain job positions which are reserved cannot be readily made available for general recruitment.

These guidelines were issued by the UGC on December 27, with the deadline for public feedback set for January 28.

The recommendation to remove reservation for Group ‘C’ or ‘D’ positions must be presented to the University's Executive Council, while for Group ‘A’ or ‘B’ positions, it should be forwarded to the Ministry of Education with comprehensive information for approval.

If approved, the regulations will be applicable to all central universities, deemed-to-be-universities, and other independent organizations or institutions under the central government, as well as those funded by the UGC, central government, or consolidated fund of India.