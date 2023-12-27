UGC Warns Students Against MPhil Admissions: Degree Not Recognized

University Grants Commission | File

Students are advised by the University Grants Commission (UGC) to be wary of universities that are admitting them to the Master of Philosophy (MPhil) program. The caution is issued because, despite the university body's earlier discontinuation of the course, several universities are still providing the MPill degree.

The commission had already declared that MPill programs would no longer be given by higher education institutions, and that the MPhil degree course offered by all universities would no longer be valid. Additionally, the administration of the university has been requested to act immediately to cease accepting new students into the MPhil program for the 2023–2024 academic year.

In addition, the UGC letter advises students not to enroll in the MPhil Program.

Official notification

The university body issued a fresh notification stating, "It has come to the notice of the UGC that a few universities are inviting fresh applications for MPhil (Master of Philosophy) programme. In this regard, it is to bring to the notice that the MPhil degree is not a recognised degree. The Regulation No 14 of the UGC (Minimum Standards and Procedures for Award of PhD Degree) Regulations 2022 clearly states that Higher Educational Institutions shall not offer MPhil programme."

The UGC further stated, ‘It is hereby informed that the UGC has formulated the University Grants Commission (Minimum Standards and Procedures for Award of PhD Degree) Regulations, 2022, published in the Gazette of India on November 7, 2022. Therefore, university authorities are urged to take immediate measures to cease admissions for the MPhil program in the 2023-24 academic year."